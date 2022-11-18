Use your knowledge of detecting landmines to instead detect monsters in a cave. Monsters are like landmines except different, you know?

Controls:
Left mouse button - reveal tiles
Right mouse button - mark tiles

Be sure to read the Bestiary to understand what's going on!

StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
(57 total ratings)
AuthorHempuli
GenrePuzzle
Tags2D, Cute, minesweeper, Pixel Art, Retro, Singleplayer

Metricsystem19 hours ago

Beautiful game. First played it at 2 am and found it very difficult. Replayed it at 7pm and found it brillant. Very smart choices of monsters.

The inversion/deconstruction of minesweeper as "mines change number around them" instead of "numbers indicate how much mines are around" is also a very fun notion to play with.

Have you forced every board to be solvable without random guess? It feels like you did, but it also seems difficult algorithmically ...

Issyl109 days ago(+1)

I would like a download

ThatScar109 days ago (1 edit)

I last played just before ghosts were added, I think? I love all the new monsters.

I'd love to turn off the timer but it's fine.

AaKoo144 days ago

Lovelove it

i'm_a_random_person147 days ago(+2)

I finally beat all hazards with serpents without losing health lol

Hempuli144 days ago

Congratulations!

icely155 days ago

posted a video recently, very cool. I ended up not being able to really use the monsters remaining count, at least that's how I felt at the time, but the ghost realization with the range was cool
Malandy169 days ago

Getting back into the sweeper jam with ClueSweeper! Woo! Sweepers!


Hmm, http://www.hojamaka.com/game/mamono_sweeper_h/html5/en.html


But different.

Hempuli169 days ago

Mamono Sweeper is fantastic, I'm a big fan!

fshibs170 days ago (3 edits)

I really love this little game, but I've accidentally clicked on the restart button while trying to click on a right upper board-- maybe the button shouldn't be so glued to the board, or maybe it should ask for confirmation? Oh, also, the victory count doesn't seem to be working for me...

Hempuli170 days ago

Fair point about the restart button! Maybe it could require holding the mouse on it for a bit for the restart to take effect?

The victory count uses cookies to work, so either your settings might be preventing it or there's some technical detail that I'm not aware of that makes it not work for some players.

fshibs169 days ago

I've tried playing on Firefox and it seems to remember my victories in there, even before I logged in! It's not working on Chrome for some reason, even though I checked and all the cookies seems to be enabled. Not sure if any of this helps, but I thought I should let you know!

Hempuli169 days ago

Thanks! I might not be able to fix the issue for now but it's good to know of these details :)

Cammymoop171 days ago

Once you click anywhere else on the page the keyboard shortcuts stop working

698263172 days ago(+1)

i found a glitch where if you misplace a monster then uncover multiple tiles at once with the monster there then it will disappear but the hazard level wont be reduced 

Hempuli172 days ago

Ah, thanks!

Rokon173 days ago

unintuitive, but once you figure out what's going on it's lovable

Striator173 days ago

I'm pretty sure this board is broken, maybe because serpents? It would maybe help troubleshooting (and competitions) if there was an option to show/use seeds

Hempuli172 days ago(+1)

Huh! Interesting, haven't seen a zero on a board before without monsters. Thanks! Can't really do much about it as it is because of how many possible causes there could be, but it's good (if a bummer) to know that there are bugs still. And being able to pick the seed could be fun, yeah, haha.

maladroit174 days ago(+1)

I hope you're going to keep releasing Minesweeper variants until the form is perfected. Microsoft has neglected Minesweeper too long! ;)

JovalCorp174 days ago

Great game! Minesweeper for the Big Brains

triangletyler175 days ago

really fun game!

shuu108175 days ago(+1)

I love this! At first I thought there was no way I could solve this reliably, but sure enough after not too long I'm pretty consistent at even the harder levels! The ghosts still get me sometimes when I get overconfident though...

And the creatures are so cute! Monster #3 is my favorite.

littlerat175 days ago(+2)

I like this a lot! it's less stressful to me than mamono mower  (i think i'm used to a more slow and methodical minesweeper experience), but still provides an interesting and unusual challenge. I really like the different patterns that the different beasts create on the board.

It would be nice to have some kind of shortcut to mark different types of beasts! (For example, if typing 1 made your right clicks only monsters, 2 made them only slimes, and 3 made them all ghosts.) Clicking six times for a ghost is a lot.

littlerat174 days ago

the new keyboard shortcuts are great! they really streamline gameplay. you might want to mention them in the game description!

Tunc175 days ago(+1)

Cool! I eventually got used to monsters having a larger area of effect than I'm used to, but then the slimes came in to increase the difficulty! In the bestiary I see a ghost too, which makes me very afraid...

saffral175 days ago(+1)

After I press Ctrl+Tab or Ctrl+Shift+Tab to switch tabs in the browser, the game registers all clicks as right clicks until I refresh the webpage (pressing Ctrl again doesn't fix it). If I stay focused on the game and don't press that key combination, it's really fun.

Hempuli175 days ago

Ah, thanks for the report! I'll need to investigate how to fix that.

Oinkymoo176 days ago

if you mark a tile before revealing it, the mark that had been on it does not return to the count of unmarked.

Hempuli176 days ago

Thanks! I've updated the game so that you can't reveal marked tiles, so this issue shouldn't exist anymore.

Beep Yeah!176 days ago

fun! .. challenging too!

Hempuli176 days ago

Thank you!

